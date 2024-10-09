 Joe Root Sets Records in Multan: Becomes England's All-Time Leading Run-Scorer & First To Reach 5,000 Runs In World Test Championship
Joe Root became England's all-time leading run-getter surpassing Alastair Cook’s record

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Joe Root broke multiple records in the Pakistan vs England 1st Test which is being currently played in Multan. Not only did Root England’s leading run scorer in Test cricket but also created history becoming the first batter in the world to score 5000 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC). The former England skipper was batting on unbeaten 72 runs at the time of lunch.

Joe Root overtakes Alastair Cook’s record

The 33-year-old became England's all time leading run getter surpassing former captain Alastair Cook’s record. The right-handed batter needed 71 runs in the first Test to go past Cook’s tally, and he achieved the objective in the first innings itself.During his 12-year-long international career, Cook played 161 Tests for the Poms and scored 12,472 runs. On the other hand, Rootis playing in his 147th Test for England in Multan, has 12,473 runs to his name now.

Joes Root Scores 5000 Runs in World Test Championship history

Root created history by becoming the first player to score 5000 runs in the World Test Championship. Root is the all-time leading run scorer in WTC history and also holds the record for playing most matches and scoring most 100s in the competition’s history. The 33-year-old right-handed batter achieved the feat during the final session of the 2nd day’s play. He now has 5005 runs to his name in 59 matches played so far. Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne is in second place with 3904 runs in 45 WTC matches and is followed by countryman Steve Smith, who has scored 3486 runs in 45 matches.

