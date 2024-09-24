 Pay Rs 10,000 For Cheapest Seat At Lord's: MCC Slammed Over High Ticket Prices For WTC 2025 Final & ENG vs IND Test
Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 09:37 PM IST
Lord's Cricket Ground is facing fresh criticism after the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) announced increased ticket prices for two major Test matches in the summer of 2025.

High ticket prices

Ticket prices for the first three days of the England-India Test have sparked controversy, with the cheapest option, offering a restricted view, priced at £90 (around Rs 10,000).

The highest-priced ticket for these days will be £175 (Rs 19,500), while accessibility tickets are set at £120 (Rs 13,400).

Criticism from England captain

Last month, MCC was already criticised for overpricing tickets for day four of the Sri Lanka Test, where fewer than 10,000 fans attended despite the match extending into the final session.

Tickets for that day ranged from £115 (Rs 12,800) to £140 (Rs 15,600), prompting England's stand-in captain, Ollie Pope, to comment on the disappointing turnout, especially with it being a weekend. He expressed his hope for more children and families to get involved in the sport.

Eng vs Ind & WTC ticket prices revealed

For India’s match next year, tickets for day four start at £50 (Rs 5,500) for restricted views, rising to £150 (Rs 16,700), while tickets for under-16s are £25 (Rs 2,700). This adjustment seems aimed at avoiding the empty seats seen during the Sri Lanka series.

Rover tickets for MCC associate members and friends of members are priced at £140 (Rs 15,600) for the first three days and £110 (Rs 12,200) for day four, similar to prices during the 2023 Ashes.

Meanwhile, tickets for the WTC final will range from £70-£130 (Rs 8,000-14,500) for adults, with under-16s charged £20-£50 (Rs 2,200-5,500).

