ENG vs AUS: Harry Brook To Lead England In ODIs As Jos Buttler Continues To Recover From Calf Injury

Having missed the three-game T20I series against Australia, Jos Buttler will miss the subsequent ODI series as well, beginning on September 19 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Harry Brook will captain England in the 50-over games, while spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Livingstone will replace Buttler in the ODI squad.

The 34-year-old keeper-batter continues to recover from the calf injury that he suffered during a practice session amid The Hundred 2024, thereby ruling him out of the entire season. Phil Salt captained England in the drawn (1-1) T20I series against Australia in absence of Buttler. The Lancashire cricketer's last competitive match was against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Brook, one of the most promising English batters, has had captaincy experience in The Hundred as he led the Northern Superchargers, who finished 4th place in the tournament. The other change in the squad is left-arm seamer Josh Hull has been ruled out due to a quad injury.

England squad for five-game ODI series against Australia:

Harry Brook (Captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner.

The first ODI begins on September 19 in Nottingham. The venues for the remaining matches are Leeds, Chester-le-Street, Lord's, and Bristol.