IND vs ENG, T20 WC Semifinal: 'MBA Chaiwala' Prafull Billore Pokes Fun At Himself, Shares Morphed Pics With Jos Buttler & Co To Jinx England

MBA Chaiwallah Prafull Billore is in the news ahead of the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup semifinal clash between India and England on Thursday.

The internet sensation's morphed pictures with English cricketers is going viral on social media. Billore is said to bring bad omen to the people he meets and posts pictures with.

He was brutally trolled by Indian cricket fans after he posted an airplane selfie with Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the India's Super 8 clash against Afghanistan in the West Indies.

Indian users on X are now using his mugshot and morphing his picture to pose alongside English cricketers like captain Jos Buttler and Co to jinx their campaign before they face Team India.

Notably, India last defeated England in the T20 World Cup way back in 2012. Both teams are locked on 2-2 in the head-to-head battle.

Billore in fact, poked fun at himself by sharing the pictures on his X account. "This is viral everywhere and everyone is sending me this," Billore tweeted.

Who is Prafull Billore?

Prafull Billore, widely known as MBA Chaiwala, is an Indian entrepreneur who gained fame for his unique tea-selling business.

Originally from Madhya Pradesh, he dropped out of an MBA program and started a tea stall with just Rs 8,000 in 2017. His venture quickly grew in popularity, becoming a national chain with a strong presence on social media.

Prafull's inspiring journey from a small tea seller to a successful businessman has made him a motivational speaker and youth icon, encouraging others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams despite challenges.