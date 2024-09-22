Former England opening batter Geoffrey Boycott has slammed the English cricketers after going 0-2 down in the five-match ODI series against Australia. With Boycott marking his presence at the Headingley in Leeds for the 2nd ODI, he agreed with a user on X and called England batters sloggers for their approach.
'They Are Sloggers, Not Batsmen': Sir Geoffrey Boycott Slams England After Going 0-2 Down In ODI Series Against Australia
England lost the 2nd ODI in Leeds by 68 runs while trying to chase down 271.
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 12:34 PM IST