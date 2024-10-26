 Video: Furious Virat Kohli Smashes Ice Box With Bat After Second Successive Failure As India Lose Pune Test
While on his way back to the Indian team dressing room, Virat Kohli was seen smashing an ice box with his bat in anger at his cheap dismissal.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Former India captain Virat Kohli was furious with himself for getting out cheaply again in the Pune Test which the home side eventually lost by 113 runs on Saturday.

Kohli was batting on 17 along with Washington Sundar at the other end when he missed a short but quicker delivery from Mitchell Santner which kept low and hit the batter on his back pad.

The on-field umpire immediately raised his finger as the Blackcaps appealed for a Leg Before Wicket (LBW). But Kohli thought the ball would miss the leg-stump and reviewed the decision.

Replays however, showed that the ball would have clipped the leg-stump and therefore, Kohli was given the marching orders with India collapsing to 147 for 5 in chase of 359.

This was Kohli's second successive failure in the Test match as he had got just 1 in the first innings. India's top-order, barring Yashasvi Jaiswal, failed to play the New Zealand spinners in both innings which led to their defeat on Day 3.

The home side got bowled out for 156 and 245 as compared to New Zealand's 259 and 255. New Zealand clinched their maiden Test series in India with this victory as they now lead the 3-match series 2-0 after conquering India in Bengaluru and Pune.

