 'Jaldi Khelo Mujhe London Nikalna Hai': Fans Lash Out At Virat Kohli & Team India After Another Batting Collapse Against New Zealand In Pune
Team India were bundled out for 156 runs with New Zealand taking a lead of 103 runs

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Team India suffered yet another batting collapse on the second day of the second Test match with Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips proving to be unplayable. Team India were ultimately bundled out for 156 runs with New Zealand taking a lead of 103 runs.

The Indian fans took to their official social media account and slammed the Virat Kohli and other Indian batters for their poor batting performance. Here's how Twitterati reacted to Team India's batting collapse:  

India vs New Zealand Day 2 highlights

The Rohit Sharma-led side started the day with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle, aiming to build a brilliant partnership. Santner with his line and length gave the batters a hard time as he dismissed Gill by an LBW but Gill did survive for a while.

Gill-Jaiswal partnership lasted for 49 runs before Santner dismissed Gill for 30 runs. After Gill's dismissal, the team suffered a batting collapse. Virat Kohli came into bat but Santner bowled him for just one run. And then after that Glenn Phillips continued the momentum as he dismissed Jaiswal on his first ball.

The hosts continued to lose wickets as Phillips and Santner pressurized India. Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant, who were supposed to help the team bounce back, did play some brilliant shots but Phillips dismissed Pant for 18 runs. Sarfaraz got out after scoring 11 runs.

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja did try to help the team bounce back but Santner dismissed Ashwin and left the hosts reeling at 107/7. Jadeja did tried to fight back with Wshington SUndar, but the turning track proved to be too handy for other Indian batters.

