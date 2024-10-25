 IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Jaiswal, Gill To Resume Innings, India Aiming To Gain Control Against New Zealand
The live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Image:X

9:!2 AM: On Day 1 Washington and Ashwin recorded the first instance of all ten wickets in a men's Test innings being taken by right-arm offspinners for India. Ashwin took the first three wickets to fall, while Sundar took the next seven.

8:30 AM: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Pune Test between India and New Zealand. Indi have an upper hand having bowled out Kiwis under 300 runs on the opening. Even though the host lost skipper Rohit Sharma, youngsters Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to score big runs and put India in control

India dominated the first day of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Pune and will look to gain control on Day 2. India finished Day 1 at 16/1 after 11 overs of their first innings in the final session. Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) and Shubman Gill (10*) will resume batting on Day 2 with the home team still trailing the guest by 243 runs. Rohit Sharma fell for a duck on Day 1 courtesy of a brilliant delivery by Tim Southee.

New Zealand batting first were bowled out for 259 runs. R Ashwin began the match with an early breakthrough for India by removing Tom Latham (15) and Will Young (18). Devon Conway not only scored a half-century but also built a strong partnership with Rachin Ravindra.

Conway eventually lost his wicket to Ashwin, departing for 76 off 141 balls. Washington Sundar then began his magical spell accounting for wickets of Rachin Ravindra (65), and Daryl Mitchell (18). Sundar went on to take wickets of Tom Blundell (3), Glenn Phillips (9), Mitchell Santner (33), Tim Southee (5) and Ajaz Patel (4) to finish with figures of 7/59.

