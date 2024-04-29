Video: England Rugby Star Billy Vunipola Tased & Arrested In Spain For 'Threatening Customers, Staff' At A Pub

English rugby star Billy Vunipola has reportedly been arrested in Majorca, Spain, following an incident where he allegedly threatened individuals at a pub during the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to reports from Spanish news outlet Ultima Hora, police were summoned to a pub in the island city after Vunipola purportedly exhibited aggressive behavior.

Reportedly, Vunipola removed his shirt and brandished bottles and chairs, resulting in police intervention. He was allegedly subjected to being tasered twice before authorities were able to detain him.

Despite efforts from eight police officers, it took two taser deployments to subdue the 20-stone athlete. The 31-year-old Saracens No.8 purportedly remained unaffected by the initial taser shock.

Accounts suggest that Vunipola confronted officers and demonstrated physical resistance before being ultimately restrained and handcuffed following the second taser use.

Footage circulating on social media depicts Vunipola exiting a police van in a disoriented state after the altercation.

Following the incident, Vunipola was taken to Son Espases Hospital for treatment, where he was reportedly sedated and restrained.

"He was taken to hospital following his arrest before being handed over to the courts later in the day,” a police source conveyed to The Sun.

Subsequently, Vunipola was released on bail pending further investigation into the matter.

Who is Billy Vunipola?

Billy Vunipola, born to Tongan parents in Australia in 1992, relocated to Wales at the age of six when his father signed with Pontypool RFC.

A seasoned player, Vunipola has garnered significant accolades, including three European Rugby Champions Cups and four Premiership titles with Saracens.

Throughout his career, Vunipola has been a fixture in England squads, amassing 75 appearances for the Red Roses over the past 11 years. He has celebrated victory in the Six Nations on three occasions with England but also endured the disappointment of World Cup final defeat in 2019.