Video: England Fans Create Snowman To Commemorate Jonny Bairstow's 100th Test In Dharmshala

Jonny Bairstow and a snowman created by England fans | Credits: Twitter/England Barmy Army

A few England cricket fans have decided to build Jonny Bairstow as snowman to commemorate his 100th Test appearance when England take on India in the fifth and final Test of the series at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, March 6.

Bairstow set to become the 17th England player to play 100 matches in the history of Test Cricket. England skipper Ben Stokes was the latest to play 100th match during the third Test in Rajkot. Interestingly,Jonny Bairstow will be the fourth England cricketer after Graham Gooch, Joe Root and Ben Stokes to complete the 100th Test match in India.

In a viral video shared by England Barmy Army on its X handle (formerly Twitter), England fans paid tribute to Jonny Bairstow by building a snowman ahead of his milestone game of his Test career. It is shown how England fans created Bairstow as snowman step by step in the form of timelapse.

These lads in Dharamshala have built Jonny Bairstow in snowman form to commemorate his 100th test 👏



See below for the end result ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pTUyypE3a7 — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) March 6, 2024

Jonny Bairstow have had forgettable Test series against India as he failed to produce any impactful performance with the bat. In eight innings, the 32-year-old has managed to score only 170 runs at an average of 21.25. Bairstow's struggle with his form has been concern for England in the Test series.

Despite his rough form, England management continued to have faith in his ability and retained him in the playing XI for the Test series finale in Dharamshala. One cannot deny the fact that Bairstow has been one of the batting mainstays in the middle order and excellent behind the wickets for England over the years.

Playing his 100th Test match, Jonny Bairstow will look to come up with goods and help England to end the series on a good note by winning against India.