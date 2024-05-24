Video: Devastated RCB Players Reflect On Team's Campaign After IPL 2024 Exit

RCB players | Credits: Indian Premier League Website

The atmosphere in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dressing room bore a somber hue, with players visibly crestfallen following their elimination from the IPL after a defeat to the Rajasthan Royals by a margin of four wickets, in a showdown held in Ahmedabad on a Wednesday evening.

Star players like Virat Kohli, skipper Faf Du Plessis, and the agile wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, gathered to share their reflections on the tumultuous yet inspiring journey of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Despite the bitter taste of elimination, the season would forever be etched in memory as a testament to the resilience and unwavering determination of the RCB franchise.

Written off to Playoffs. 🫡



The boldest boys in the finest kit you’ll ever see 🥹



pic.twitter.com/hjkqzgnIGd — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 23, 2024

The season unravelled as a tale of two halves for RCB. Initially, they stumbled through a torrid first half, mustering just a solitary win out of their first eight encounters.

However, they scripted a remarkable resurgence, seizing victory in their subsequent six matches with commanding margins. This surge catapulted them into contention, culminating in a nail-biting triumph over the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in a virtual knockout encounter, clinching the final playoff berth based on net run rate.

RCB players share their thoughts on team's campaign in IPL

In a heartfelt video shared on RCB's official platform, Virat Kohli candidly acknowledged the team's lackluster performance in the early stages of the season. He expressed profound gratitude for the character and fortitude displayed by the players in orchestrating a dramatic turnaround.

Kohli underscored the significance of playing for self-respect and lauded the collective endeavour that saw the team rebuild confidence and secure a coveted playoff berth.

Skipper Faf Du Plessis echoed Virat's sentiments, extolling the team's extraordinary transformation in the latter part of the season. Despite the bitter taste of defeat in the eliminator, he expressed immense pride in the team's resilience and acknowledged the unwavering support of fans amidst the highs and lows of the season.

Dinesh Karthik, potentially in his final IPL campaign, offered poignant reflections on the bittersweet culmination of RCB's journey. While lamenting the missed opportunity to hoist the coveted trophy, he underscored the importance of attitude and belief in navigating adversity.

Karthik acknowledged the inevitability of facing challenging days in the realm of sports and expressed hope that fans would take solace in the team's valiant efforts throughout the season.

In essence, RCB's expedition in IPL 2024 was a rollercoaster ride of emotions, marked by setbacks, triumphs, and an unwavering resolve to defy the odds. Despite the heartache of falling short in the eliminator, the team's remarkable resilience and fighting spirit have left an indelible imprint on fans, pundits, and players alike.