Video: Delhi Capitals Players Take Victory Lap After Win vs Lucknow Super Giants In Their Final IPL 2024 Game

Delhi Capitals' players | Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Delhi Capitals (DC) players took a victory lap after the team's win in their final game of the IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 14.

Risbabh Pant-led side finished their IPL campaign on a positive note as they moved to fifth on the points table after defeat KL Rahul's LSG. After posting a total of 208/4 in 20 overs, DC restricted LSG to 189/9 in 20 overs despite valiant half-centuries by Nicholas Pooran (61 of 27 balls) and Arshad Khan (58* off 33 balls).

Ishant Sharma led Delhi Capitals' bowling attack as he registered the figures of 3/34 with an economy rate of 8.50 while Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs picked a wicket each.

After the win against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals' players decided to take a lap of honour to express their gratitude to the fans for the support throughput the season. Players were seen carrying the hoarding with 'Thank You Dilli' written on it. Skipper Rishabh Pant and few other players shoot the ball to the crowd with tennis racquet.

A clinical win at home to finish off their home season 🙌 @DelhiCapitals with a lap of honour for their roaring home fans to extend their gratitude for their love and support 🥳#TATAIPL | #DCvLSG pic.twitter.com/DroMjvb9bU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 15, 2024

Delhi Capitals had a moderate campaign in the ongoing IPL season as they won seven games in their 14 outings and accumulated 14 points. The chances of DC to qualify for the playoffs look every slim due to negative net run-rate (NRR). Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have positive net run-rate but either of two teams will secure third and fourth spot on the points table and will qualify for the playoffs.