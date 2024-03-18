 Video: DC Skipper Meg Lanning Left Teary-Eyed On Their Way To WPL 2024 Final Defeat Against RCB
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning broke in tears as they were on the verge of losing the WPL final to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Meg Lanning was left teary-eyed. | (Credits: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning was spotted teary-eyed as her side was on the verge of a crushing loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 final.,The former Aussie cricketer fought back her tears as one of the teammates from the pavilion tried to speak to her, with the video of the same going viral on social media.

Despite starting as heavy favourites, the Capitals endured a batting collapse of epic proportions to give the Royal Challengers an advantage. After making a promising start, the Capitals capitulated to 113 all out in 18.3 overs from being 64-0 at one stage as Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux shared 7 wickets between them.

After Shafali Varma and Lanning, only two other Capitals batter managed to reach double figures.

