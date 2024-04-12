Video: David Warner's Unfortunate Dismissal In LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Clash

David Warner was out in unfortunate fashion. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Delhi Capitals opening batter David Warner experienced an unfortunate dismissal in the IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana International Stadium. With the left-handed batter looking to manipulate the ball over fine leg, he instead dragged the ball onto the stumps and left the ground crestfallen.

The incident occurred in the 4th over of the innings as Warner tried to manipulate a full delivery from Yash Thakur over fine leg region. Instead, the ball lobbed off his pad, hit the turf before striking the stumps. Until that point, Warner had only hit 8 runs, laced with a solitary boundary.

While this was the Aussie left-hander's first single-figure score in the 2024 edition, it hasn't been a fruitful season thus far. The only half-century thus far came against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Vizag and has accumulated 158 runs in 6 innings.

Ayush Badoni stars to carry the Lucknow Super Giants to 167:

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul had earlier won the toss and elected to bat first. With the Super Giants remaining unbeaten in 3 attempts against the Capitals, they will hope to continue the same on Friday in their home game.

Ayush Badoni's half-century (55*) ensured that the Lucknow Super Giants finish with a potentially match-winning total of 167-7 in their stipulated 20 overs in the IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals on Friday. The unbroken 8th wicket partnership of 73 with Arshad Khan proved to be the game-changer as the home side stormed to 167 from being 94-7 at one stage.