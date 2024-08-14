 Video: Chinese Gymnast Zhou Yaqin Helps Her Parents At Their Restaurant After Silver Medal Win At Paris Olympics 2024
Video: Chinese Gymnast Zhou Yaqin Helps Her Parents At Their Restaurant After Silver Medal Win At Paris Olympics 2024

Besides her silver medal win, Zhou Yaqin captivated social media with her awkward yet adorable medal ceremony, where she imitated Alice D'Amato and Manila Esposito by biting her medal to pose for a picture.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image

Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin returned home to help her parents at the restaurant owned by them following her maiden Olympic medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024.

Zhou Yaqin clinched silver medal in the women's balance beam. The 18-year-old topped the qualification stage ahead of USA's Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, with a score of 14.866.

In the final, Zhou Yaqin scored 14.100, falling 0.766 points short of her qualification round score. The Chinese youngster missed out on the gold medal to Italy's Alice D'Amato. Besides her silver medal win, Zhou Yaqin captivated social media with her awkward yet adorable medal ceremony, where she imitated Alice D'Amato and Manila Esposito by biting her medal to pose for a picture. The video of the same went viral on social media

After her campaign at the Paris Olympics, Zhou Yaqin returned home to help her parents at their restaurant owned by them, The restaurant is located in Furong Road of Nanyue District in Hengyang City, Hunan Province. In a viral video, Yaqin can be seen serving food to the customers and assisting her parents at their restaurant, showcasing her dedication beyond their sporting career.

