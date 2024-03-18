 Video: Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Lands In Mumbai, Heads Straight To Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple
Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. landed in Mumbai on Monday and headed straight to the famous Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Dressed in a casual white t-shirt and grey shorts, Mayweather and his entourage even wore a holy scarf around their necks after entering the temple in south Mumbai.

The legend of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of the most renowned and controversial figures in the world of boxing. Born on February 24, 1977, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mayweather was introduced to boxing at a young age by his father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., himself a former professional boxer. Mayweather quickly showcased exceptional talent and began his professional career in 1996 after winning a bronze medal at the Atlanta Olympics.

Throughout his career, Mayweather earned a reputation for his exceptional defensive skills, lightning-fast reflexes, and strategic brilliance inside the ring. He held multiple world titles across different weight classes, including super featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, and light middleweight. Mayweather's undefeated record of 50 wins, including 27 knockouts, solidifies his status as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Controversy's favourite child

Outside the ring, Mayweather is known for his flamboyant lifestyle, often flaunting his wealth and extravagant purchases. His persona has garnered both admiration and criticism, with some praising his boxing prowess and business acumen, while others scrutinize his controversies and legal issues.

Despite retiring multiple times, Mayweather has made comebacks for high-profile fights, including the much-talked-about bout against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2017. Regardless of opinions, Mayweather's impact on the sport of boxing and his legacy as an undefeated champion are undeniable.

