 Video: Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum Tonk The Ball In Six-Hitting Competition In Rawalpindi Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum Tonk The Ball In Six-Hitting Competition In Rawalpindi Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test

Video: Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum Tonk The Ball In Six-Hitting Competition In Rawalpindi Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes participate in a six-hitting competition ahead of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. | (Credits: Screengrab)

England Test captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum hit the ball long and hard as the pair were involved in a six-hitting competition in Rawalpindi ahead of the 3rd Test against Pakistan. Both McCullum and Stokes stepped out of the crease repeatedly to hit the ball as long as possible.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum Tonk The Ball In Six-Hitting Competition In Rawalpindi Ahead Of...

Video: Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum Tonk The Ball In Six-Hitting Competition In Rawalpindi Ahead Of...

'Need To Remind Myself That I Am 40': Morne Morkel Turns Bowler In Nets Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test;...

'Need To Remind Myself That I Am 40': Morne Morkel Turns Bowler In Nets Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test;...

'You Don't Pick Players Based On Social Media': Gautam Gambhir Defends Under-Fire KL Rahul After Low...

'You Don't Pick Players Based On Social Media': Gautam Gambhir Defends Under-Fire KL Rahul After Low...

SHOCKING! Old Video Of Jemimah Rodrigues' Participation In Evangelical Event Emerges After...

SHOCKING! Old Video Of Jemimah Rodrigues' Participation In Evangelical Event Emerges After...

On This Day In 2022: Virat Kohli Owned MCG With Memorable Knock To Help India Register Famous Win...

On This Day In 2022: Virat Kohli Owned MCG With Memorable Knock To Help India Register Famous Win...