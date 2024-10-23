Video: Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum Tonk The Ball In Six-Hitting Competition In Rawalpindi Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test

England Test captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum hit the ball long and hard as the pair were involved in a six-hitting competition in Rawalpindi ahead of the 3rd Test against Pakistan. Both McCullum and Stokes stepped out of the crease repeatedly to hit the ball as long as possible.
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 05:34 PM IST