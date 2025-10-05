 Video: Abrar Ahmed Ties Knot In Karachi, Pakistan Spinner's Friends Celebrate Occasion By Doing Bhangra
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
Abrar Ahmed (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed got married in Amna Rahim on Tuesday in Karachi as the wedding took place in traditional style. The 27-year-old was seen wearing a Pathani suit as his friends grooved to Bhangra as a video of the same surfaced on social media, with Abrar himself seemingly shy to dance.

According to media reports, the festivities began on Thursday with the Mehendi ceremony and his close cricketing friends made an appearance. The likes of Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah reportedly attended the wedding ceremony. Additionally, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi had reportedly marked his presence for the same.

Abrar Ahmed named in Test squad to face South Africa at home

Abrar, who was recently in action during Asia Cup 2025, will resume his cricketing duties during the two-Test series against South Africa, beginning on October 12 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Men in Green will also play three ODIs and as many T20Is following the red-ball games.

Pakistan Test squad: Shan Masood (capt), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The wrist-spinner performed decently during Asia Cup 2025, picking up six scalps in seven matches while maintaining an economy rate of 5.36. Nevertheless, it wasn't enough for Pakistan to win their third Asia Cup title as Team India sealed their ninth. India notably beat their arch-rivals thrice in the tournament as Suryakumar Yadav and co. won chasing a target thrice.

