Victory Parade In Mumbai: Watch Live-Streaming Of T20 World Cup Winning Team India Getting Hero's Welcome At Marine Drive

Mumbai: The victory parade of the Indian team from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium in an open bus is all set to take place shortly. Cricket fans have reached Churchgate in large numbers as the victory parade will take place at Marine Drive.

Extra security has been deployed at Churchgate and other local railway stations in view of the victory parade of India's T20 cricket world cup team in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, the Western Railway (WR) said.

"Additional Ticket Checking staff have also been deployed at the stations and additional UTS windows at Churchgate will remain operational till midnight," Western Railway stated.

Crowds at Churchgate and other railway stations began to swell since afternoon as people were reaching south Mumbai to witness the victory parade and have a glimpse of the cricket team, officials said.