 Victory Parade In Mumbai: Watch Live-Streaming Of T20 World Cup Winning Team India Getting Hero's Welcome At Marine Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVictory Parade In Mumbai: Watch Live-Streaming Of T20 World Cup Winning Team India Getting Hero's Welcome At Marine Drive

Victory Parade In Mumbai: Watch Live-Streaming Of T20 World Cup Winning Team India Getting Hero's Welcome At Marine Drive

Crowds at Churchgate and other railway stations began to swell since afternoon as people were reaching south Mumbai to witness the victory parade and have a glimpse of the cricket team, officials said. The Marine Drive looks like a 'sea of blue' as fans in jersey of the Indian cricket team have covered the famous promenade.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The victory parade of the Indian team from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium in an open bus is all set to take place shortly. Cricket fans have reached Churchgate in large numbers as the victory parade will take place at Marine Drive.

Extra security has been deployed at Churchgate and other local railway stations in view of the victory parade of India's T20 cricket world cup team in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, the Western Railway (WR) said.

"Additional Ticket Checking staff have also been deployed at the stations and additional UTS windows at Churchgate will remain operational till midnight," Western Railway stated.

Catch The Live-Streaming Of The Historic Moment Below

Crowds at Churchgate and other railway stations began to swell since afternoon as people were reaching south Mumbai to witness the victory parade and have a glimpse of the cricket team, officials said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Team India Arrive In Mumbai As Massive Crowd Awaits Newly-Crowned T20 World Champions'...

Video: Team India Arrive In Mumbai As Massive Crowd Awaits Newly-Crowned T20 World Champions'...

Video: Open Bus For T20 World Cup Champions Team India Gets Ready For Victory Parade In Mumbai

Video: Open Bus For T20 World Cup Champions Team India Gets Ready For Victory Parade In Mumbai

Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Team India Players, Interacts With T20 WC Champions In...

Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Team India Players, Interacts With T20 WC Champions In...

IN PICS: Virat Kohli Celebrates T20 World Cup Triumph With His Family In Delhi

IN PICS: Virat Kohli Celebrates T20 World Cup Triumph With His Family In Delhi

'Going To Give Public Free Entry': MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik On India's T20 WC Win Celebration...

'Going To Give Public Free Entry': MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik On India's T20 WC Win Celebration...