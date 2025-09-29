'Victories Matter More Than Trophies': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Devisha Takes Subtle Dig At Mohsin Naqvi After Asia Cup 2025 Win

Image: X

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha, echoed the sentiments of her husband on social media by taking a subtle dig at Pakistan after Mohsin Naqvi denied Team India a chance to lift the Asia Cup trophy. The ACC chief felt humiliated by Indian players during the post-match ceremony and decided to walk off from the presentation event along with the trophy

Devisha shared a series of pictures on her social media handle with family and moments from the post-match presentation with a caption which said, "Victories are heavier than trophies". The line had trophy and blue heart emoji to it.

Suryakumar Yadav's jibe at Mohsin Naqvi

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav had taken to X and posted a picture of himself and Tilak Verma with an emoji trophy. He captioned the post, "When the game is done, only the champions will be remembered and not the picture of a trophy,"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suryakumar Yadav lashes at ACC

Following the win over Pakistan, Surya had lashed out at ACC after India were denied the chance to lift the Asia Cup Trophy. Speaking at the post-match press conference, he said,"I think this is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing and following cricket that a champion team is denied a trophy. I mean that too a hard-earned one. It's not like it happened easily. It was a hard-earned tournament win,"

He added, We were here since September 4, we played a game today. Two back-to-back good games in two days. I feel we deserved it. And I can't say anything more. I think I have summed it up really well,"

A Pakistani journalist tried to put him in a spot by asking if he knew about BCCI mailing to ACC that the team won't receive the trophy from Naqvi.

"I don't know what you're saying about the e-mail. I have no idea about this. We took this call on the ground. No one told us to do this. And we were waiting. I think if you win a tournament, do you deserve the trophy or not? You tell me,"