 'Victories Matter More Than Trophies': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Devisha Takes Subtle Dig At Mohsin Naqvi After Asia Cup 2025 Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Victories Matter More Than Trophies': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Devisha Takes Subtle Dig At Mohsin Naqvi After Asia Cup 2025 Win

'Victories Matter More Than Trophies': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Devisha Takes Subtle Dig At Mohsin Naqvi After Asia Cup 2025 Win

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav had taken to X and posted a picture of himself and Tilak Verma with an emoji trophy. He captioned the post, "When the game is done, only the champions will be remembered and not the picture of a trophy,"

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha, echoed the sentiments of her husband on social media by taking a subtle dig at Pakistan after Mohsin Naqvi denied Team India a chance to lift the Asia Cup trophy. The ACC chief felt humiliated by Indian players during the post-match ceremony and decided to walk off from the presentation event along with the trophy

Devisha shared a series of pictures on her social media handle with family and moments from the post-match presentation with a caption which said, "Victories are heavier than trophies". The line had trophy and blue heart emoji to it.

Read Also
'Champions Are Remembered, Not The Picture Of A Trophy,' India's T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Lashes...
article-image

Suryakumar Yadav's jibe at Mohsin Naqvi

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav had taken to X and posted a picture of himself and Tilak Verma with an emoji trophy. He captioned the post, "When the game is done, only the champions will be remembered and not the picture of a trophy,"

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Guide: Craving For Zan-Zanit Misal Pav? Check Out THESE Famous Spots In City
Mumbai Guide: Craving For Zan-Zanit Misal Pav? Check Out THESE Famous Spots In City
'Animal Park Should Start In...': Ranbir Kapoor Shares Major Update About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Directorial
'Animal Park Should Start In...': Ranbir Kapoor Shares Major Update About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Directorial
Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Review: A Dependable Mid-Range Phone | But Is It Worth Buying?
Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Review: A Dependable Mid-Range Phone | But Is It Worth Buying?
Mumbai News: IAS Officer Sonia Sethi Takes Charge As New General Manager Of BEST Undertaking
Mumbai News: IAS Officer Sonia Sethi Takes Charge As New General Manager Of BEST Undertaking
Read Also
Suryakumar Yadav Dons ₹34 Lakh 'Ram Janmabhoomi' Watch With Lord Hanuman Engraving At IND Vs PAK...
article-image

Suryakumar Yadav lashes at ACC

Following the win over Pakistan, Surya had lashed out at ACC after India were denied the chance to lift the Asia Cup Trophy. Speaking at the post-match press conference, he said,"I think this is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing and following cricket that a champion team is denied a trophy. I mean that too a hard-earned one. It's not like it happened easily. It was a hard-earned tournament win,"

He added, We were here since September 4, we played a game today. Two back-to-back good games in two days. I feel we deserved it. And I can't say anything more. I think I have summed it up really well,"

A Pakistani journalist tried to put him in a spot by asking if he knew about BCCI mailing to ACC that the team won't receive the trophy from Naqvi.

"I don't know what you're saying about the e-mail. I have no idea about this. We took this call on the ground. No one told us to do this. And we were waiting. I think if you win a tournament, do you deserve the trophy or not? You tell me,"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND W vs SL W, Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As India Kicks Off Their Campaign In...

IND W vs SL W, Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As India Kicks Off Their Campaign In...

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes...

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes...

'It Felt Like He...': Suryakumar Yadav Responds With Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Praises Team India's...

'It Felt Like He...': Suryakumar Yadav Responds With Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Praises Team India's...

'Rumours Are True': Jasprit Bumrah's Latest Instagram Story After Asia Cup 2025 Win Sparks Buzz...

'Rumours Are True': Jasprit Bumrah's Latest Instagram Story After Asia Cup 2025 Win Sparks Buzz...

'Final Match You Perform, What Happening': Tilak Varma & Arshdeep Singh Mock Pakistan Using Viral...

'Final Match You Perform, What Happening': Tilak Varma & Arshdeep Singh Mock Pakistan Using Viral...