VFL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Where to watch live stream in India

In the second week of Bundesliga restart, Borussia Dortmund look forward to moving closer to league leaders Bayern Munich as they aim for a win against VFL Wolfsburg on Saturday, May 23 at the Volkswagen Arena.

The fixture will take place without the fans as restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are still in place.

Here are all the details you need to know about the fixture:

When will the VFL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match take place?

The match will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Where will the VFL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match take place?

The match will take place at the Volkswagen Arena.

When does the VFL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match begin?

The match will begin at 7.00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the VFL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match in India?

Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD2 will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the VFL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match in India?

The match will be streaming live on Hotstar in India.

Earlier today, hosts Hertha claimed the Berlin derby bragging rights over Union with a convincing 4-0 victory in their almost empty 74,000-capacity Olympic Stadium.

Hertha moved up to 10th place after the opening match of the second round of games since the Bundesliga restarted last week under strict coronavirus measures thanks to second-half goals from Vedad Ibisevic, Dodi Lukebakio, Matheus Cunha and Dedryck Boyata.

Meanwhile, Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt in 13th spot later in the day.

Elsewhere, Borussia Moenchengladbach will place 13,000 cut-out images of fans in their stadium for the visit of Bayer Leverkusen.