'Very Sad For A Player To Leave Their Game': Yogeshwar Dutt On Sakshi Malik's Decision To Quit Wrestling After WFI Election

Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik | Credits: Twitter

Former Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt stated that taking retirement is a personal call of an athlete and called it the "saddest" part of a player's career, following grappler Sakshi Malik's retirement announcement from wrestling.

"Taking retirement is a personal call of an athlete, but I will say that it is very sad for a player to leave their game in any situation or condition. Taking retirement is the saddest part of their career because they give their life to the game and earn recognition as well as respect because of it. It is their decision as well as it depends on time," Yogeshwar told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Wrestler Sakshi Malik breaks down as she leaves after addressing a press conference.



Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh has been elected as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India. pic.twitter.com/Rc85nAkvgy — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

Olympic medalist Sakshi, who was one of the faces of wrestlers' protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, on Thursday announced that she is quitting wrestling after Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president of the federation.

Sakshi Malik breaks down while announcing her retirement

Sakshi, distraught and emotional, broke down as she left the venue after addressing a press conference in the national capital after announcing her retirement.

Sakshi's mother Sudesh Malik talked about her daughter's decision to retire and stated that it is a loss for the entire country.

"It is the saddest day not only for my family but for the entire country. She was on the road for 40 days because of sexual harassment, because of that fight a new federation was set to be formed and now those people have come back again." Sudesh told ANI.

"Sakshi loved wrestling it will take time for her to get past it. She wanted to bring one more medal, she was working hard so this dream was broken and it is a big loss for our century," She added.

Sakshi demanded Woman WFI President

During the media interaction, the renowned wrestler put her shoes on the table at the press conference as she announced her decision to quit wrestling.

"We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," she said, accompanied by some other wrestlers who were part of the protest.

"We have made demands for a woman president. If the president would be a woman, harassment would not happen. But, there was no participation of women earlier and today you can see the list, not even a single woman was given a position. We had fought with complete strength but this fight will continue. The wrestlers of the new generation have to fight," she added.