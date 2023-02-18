Venkatesh Prasad slams Pak officials following Karachi attack, 'When you breed terrorists this will come back'

Former Indian cricketer, Venkatesh Prasad, slammed the Pakistani government, after the neighbouring country witnessed another terrorist attack on Friday. Militants from Pakistani Taliban armed with heavy guns entered the Karachi Police chief's office and started firing which resulted in nine people (6 rangers and 3 policemen) and further injuring 14 people reported Dawn.

"When you breed terrorists, this is what will come back. Feel sad for innocent people who lose their lives because the country is unable to have intolerance towards terrorism. #Karachi", Venkatesh wrote sharing a Tweet of a Pakistani journalist on the Karachi attack.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PSL to go on as per schedule

Questions arose over the fate of the ongoing Pakistan Super League following the terrorist attack. The attack is unlikely to affect the fate of the ongoing tournament. Accoring to Geo Super, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and all six franchises have agreed to continue the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 as per schedule.

An emergency meeting was called by the PCB which was attended by franchise representatives. In the meeting, PCB, in consultation with security agencies and the provincial government, took franchises in confidence.

As a result, they all agreed to continue with the ongoing edition of PSL as per schedule in Karachi.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)