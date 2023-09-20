Varanasi Cricket Stadium To Be Based On Lord Shiva Theme, PM Modi To Lay Foundation On September 23

India is all set to get another international cricket stadium which will be built in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for on September 23 and the stadium itself will be based on Lord Shiva Theme.

The latest renders of the cricket stadium surfaced on social media which reveals that the stadium dome will be in the shape of Lord Shiva's 'Damru'.

The stadium's floodlights will be in the shape of Shivji's trishul while the entrance design will be similar to that of a bilva leaf. The stadium's roof will be built in the shape of a crescent moon.

The stands inside the stadium will have Ganga Ghat-inspired seating, according to reports.

PM Modi will also take part in the Bhumi Poojan of the stadium which will come up in the Ganjari area of the holy city.

“Preparations at Ganjari are being started for the proposed visit of the Prime Minister to lay the foundation stone of the cricket stadium on September 23.

"It will be a grand show as apart from BCCI office-bearers, star cricketers are also likely to take part in the ceremony,” Kaushal Raj Sharma, the Divisional Commissioner was quoted as saying by Times of India.

L&T to build Varanasi cricket stadium

Larsen & Toubro has won the order to design and build the stadium which is set to have a seating capacity of 30,000. It will be built over a an area of 30.6 acres at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore in the span of 30 months.

L&T will also be responsible for building the display score board, flood lights, corporate boxes, VIP lounges and office areas. This will be the third international cricket stadium in UP after Lucknow and Kanpur.

