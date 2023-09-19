ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: BCCI Presents Golden Ticket To 'Thalaiva' Rajnikanth

Jay Shah presents the golden ticket to Rajnikanth. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Renowned Tamil Cinema Actor Rajnikanth has become the latest recipient of the golden ticket ahead of the 2023 World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah announced it via his official handle on X, presenting the VIP ticket to the veteran superstar, who primarily works in Tamil films.

Before the 72-year-old actor, Amitabh Bacchan and Sachin Tendulkar were also given the golden ticket. The golden ticket allows the recipients to enjoy the World Cup matches from the VIP stands and numerous other luxuries.

BCCI took to its official handle on X and expressed the delight at Rajnikanth lighting up the World Cup with his presence. The caption said:

"The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema! The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture."

"We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence."

The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema! 🎬



The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and… pic.twitter.com/IgOSTJTcHR — BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2023

Rohit Sharma to lead india in the 2023 World Cup:

Meanwhile, explosive opening batter Rohit Sharma will captain the Men in Blue in the showpiece event and will look to bring the cup home. Earlier this month, the BCCI also announced the 15-member squad for the same.

India also look like the most in-form team, headlined by their Asia Cup 2023 victory, beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final. Their preparations will continue with the three-game ODI series against Australia, beginning on September 22nd in Mohali.