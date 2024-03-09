UWW Clarifies Only WFI Can Select Teams For Asian Championships And Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Sanjay Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The United World Wrestling (UWW), the governing body for international wrestling, has clarified that only the officially affiliated Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) can send teams to all competitions conducted under its aegis.

Currently, the Sanjay Singh-led Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has been recognised by UWW whereas the Sports Ministry is yet to lift the suspension it imposed following the elections.

The need to seek clarification from UWW came after Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik claimed that the ad-hoc committee set up by the Sports Ministry will pick teams for the upcoming Senior Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 and the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

What UWW's letter to Sanjay Singh says:

However, UWW president Nenad Lalovic, in a letter written to Sanjay Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and sent via email, clarified that only the body affiliated with it will be allowed to put up teams for international competitions.

"It is the responsibility of the national federations regularly affiliated to UWW to select and announce their teams for the Continental Championships, the World Championships, the Olympic Games Qualifying Tournaments as well as the Ranking Series and other international tournaments on the official calendar," said Lalovic in his mail addressed to Sanjay Singh.

"From the outset, it is reminded here that, after the lifting of the suspension imposed by the UWW on your federation on February 13, 2024, UWW considers your federation as any other affiliated federation, duly functioning in compliance with the UWW regulations, and subject to all rights and obligations conferred by this status," he clarified.

Union Sports Ministry suspends the newly elected body of Wrestling Federation of India after the newly elected president Sanjay Singh announced U-15 and U-20 nationals to take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year. pic.twitter.com/eMZyNK914Z — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

The letter informed that registration of players for tournaments can be made only by the UWW-affiliated national federations, using the competition administration system exclusively, under the rules and deadlines set by the federation.

This means that the Sanjay Singh-led Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will select teams for the upcoming tournaments and has recently invited all eligible wrestlers to appear for trials.

Olympian Bajrang Punia has said that he would not participate in trials in case the trials were conducted by the WFI without the intervention of the Sports Ministry.