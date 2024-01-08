'Utterly Baseless': MS Dhoni's Business Partner Refutes Allegations Of Fraud After Former Indian Captain Files Case

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With MS Dhoni accusing Aarka Sports of committing fraud, its CEO Mihir Diwakar has come forward and refuted the allegations. Reports were doing rounds of Aarka Sports breaching contract, resulting in a financial misappropriation of ₹15 crore. However, Diwakar took to his official handle on X, claiming them as baseless.

According to a report from Business Today that emerged on Friday, Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash had allegedly penned a deal in 2017 for running a cricket academy globally. According to the report, Aarka Sports were to pay franchise fee and share revenue as per the agreement terms. However, they were not allegedly complied with.

With utmost pain and consternation I wish to clarify that the story implanted and run on electronic and print media about cheating #msd is utterly baseless and is done to defame me to destroy my social… — Mihir Diwakar (@mihir_diwakar) January 5, 2024

Taking to X, Diwakar wrote that all the accusations against him are to defame his reputation in the industry.

"With utmost pain & consternation, I wish to clarify that the story planted in electronic and print media about me cheating MSD is utterly baseless. This has been done with the sole purpose of defaming me and to destroy my reputation in society, especially my reputation in sports fraternity to inflict financial losses to me."

I came to know through the media that I have been accused: Mihir Diwakar

Diwakar went on to make a stunning claim that these allegations are baseless and that it is Dhoni, who owes him ₹5 crore.

"I am even more surprised than all of you. The way these things have emerged in the media, nobody informed me beforehand about this. I came to know through the media that I have been accused of cheating involving 15 crore rupees. If I were to ask for 5 crores from you, and you lack the willingness to provide it, then it's understandable that you might claim 15 crores from me just to silence me. MS Dhoni filed ₹15-cr cheating case on me to avoid paying ₹5 cr he owes me."

It remains to be seen what action Dhoni will take next.