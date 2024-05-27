'Unreal Panauti Haarcb': Netizens Troll RCB, The Only Team Mitchell Starc Hasn't Won A Trophy With

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are getting trolled on social media after Mitchell Starc fans pointed out that it is the only franchise for whom he hasn't won a trophy.

Starc starred with the ball once again as Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to win the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) title.

KKR paid a whopping ₹24 crore for Starc last year in the auctions, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. The Australian speedster struggled a bit for form in the first half of the season but hit his straps in the business end of the tournament.

Starc bagged the Player of the Match twice this season, both against SRH in the playoffs.

He took 3 crucial wickets in the power play in Qualifier 1 and then bagged a brace in the first 3 overs of the final to break the backbone of SRH's batting lineup from which they never recovered.

KKR is the third domestic T20 team that Starc has been a part of after Sydney Sixers and RCB.

While the IPL 2024 trophy was the 7th major title in Starc's cabinet after the Big Bash League title (2011/12), Champions League T20 (2011/12), 2 ODI World Cups (2015 & 2023), T20 World Cup (2021), and the ICC Test Mace (WTC champions in 2023).

Not only this, Starc has played a major tournament's final 9 times with 4 different teams and won all of them. The Champions Trophy remains the only title he hasn't won so far while RCB is the only team he hasn't achieved any success with.

The 2015 IPL season that he played for the RCB, the team crashed out in the playoffs despite Starc bagging 20 wickets from 13 T20s.

