'Unreal dominance': Twitterati react after Australia women's team clinch record sixth T20 World Cup

Australia made it a hat-trick of women's T20 World Cup titles with a 19-run victory over South Africa as Beth Mooney's 74-run knock proved pivotal to their record sixth trophy win at Cape Town Sunday.

Australia's previous victories came in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

Set a target of 157 for victory, South Africa were restricted to 137 for six as their hopes of lifting the trophy on their maiden appearance in the final went up in smoke. The Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt kept the match alive till she was around, but her dismissal at 61 (48 balls) in the 17th over ended their title hopes.

Australia would thank Mooney for the way she played despite losing her opening partner Alyssa Healy (18). The all-rounder rebuilt the innings in a cool and composed manner as she guided her team to 156/6 in 20 overs.

The in-form batter smashed nine boundaries and a six at a strike rate of nearly 140 to trouble the Proteas bowlers.

Twitterati were quick to hail the Australian eves team

Here are a few reactions

Unreal dominance. Congrats Australia but this makes womens cricket boring — 𝐒wastik 𝐏rasoon (@SwastikPrasoon) February 26, 2023

They won the WC with an all-around performance. Just look at their fielding, way better than most of the Mens team. Great athleticism and always creates opportunities whichever way possible. This AUS-W team is the greatest of all time — SHARIQ (@vlmdshariq) February 26, 2023

Indeed champions.. All countries shud learn from Aussies wht is consistency and wht dedication it takes to lift WC one aftr another. @BCCIWomen @BCCI @JayShah shud understand money doesnt make you champions unless you hv vision n dedication — Abhik Chakravorty (@abhiksbp) February 26, 2023

Australia dominating cricket like other teams are kids be it men or women. Meanwhile cricket is third most popular game in Australia after AFL and NRL. And here in India there is Only game despite that मोटे भैंसे reels बनाने वाले फर्जी का attitude वाले प्लेयर्स be it men or Women — SSRaghuvanshi (@raghuvanshi_ss) February 26, 2023