Union Bank of India thrash SCK Satara 5-1 to win 1st Memorial Sudharakan Pillay 6-a-side hockey title

Riding on two goals each from Bhim B and Moses, Union Bank of India thrashed SCK Satara 5-1 to claim the 1st Memorial Sudharakan Pillay Six-A-Side Hockey title organised by Ambernath Hockey Welfare Association.

Besides Bhim and Moses, Prince chipped in with one to contribute in Union Bank’s victory. Meanwhile, there was little resistance from the Satara side. Sagar’s lone goal ended up being the only consolation for the side.

The bankers encashed Rs 10,000 for winning the title, while Satara boys had to be satisfied with Rs 8,500 prize money. Olympians Merwyn Fernandes and Joaquim Carvalho were in Ambernath not only to encourage the boys, but also give away the prizes.

Other Prizes:

Best Player: Bhim B (Union Bank of India)

Best Goalkeeper: Shivdhan Khandare (SCK Satara)

Best Disciplined Side: Team Satara

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 04:10 PM IST