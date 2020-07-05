'Unfair to compare with Ronaldo and Rooney': Man Utd manager Ole Solskjaer after praising Mason Greenwood's finishing ability

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United ran out easy winners at Old Trafford as they thrashed Bournemouth 5-2.

It was the first time a United team scored five in the league at Old Trafford. The highlight of the show was Mason Greenwood’s brace as he became the first teenager since Wayne Rooney to score 15 goals in a season for Manchester United.

Solskjaer described Greenwood as a 'specialist finisher' after the 18-year-old scored with his left and right foot.

"I have seen Wayne Rooney at the same age and Mason is a specialist finisher and specialist goal-scorer... He knows exactly what to do with the ball when he's on the pitch," Solskjaer told reporters.

But the gaffer feels it is too soon, and unfair to compare him with the likes Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney - the club legends.

"If he shoots, he'll score. He's going to get better and his general play has improved. I don't want to compare him to Rooney or Ronaldo, as that's not fair, and he'll create his own career. He's doing it his own way," he added.

"Both of those have had fantastic careers, and I'm sure if Mason keeps on doing the right things and making good decisions, he will have a fantastic career. It's Mason's first season, but we've always known there's a special kid there."

The former strike however noted that he had never seen a better finisher at that age, reminding people that he had also seen an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney.

