'Umpires Se Toh Mil Le': Gautam Gambhir Tells His Players As Team India Avoid Handshake With Their Pakistani Counterparts After Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video

Gautam Gambhir. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen telling his players 'Umpires se toh mil le' after they refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts for the second match in a row in Asia Cup 2025. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the moment occurred after India stormed to a six-wicket victory.

Much like the aftermath of the Group stage match between the two sides, Indian players walked off without a handshake with the Pakistani players after the six-wicket victory in the Super 4 clash on Sunday in Dubai. The handshake didn't happen during the toss either between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha either and notably tempers flared players of both sides.

Watch the below video as Gambhir said:

"Umpires se toh mil le" (At least meet the umpires).

As for the state of the match against Pakistan, Team India made a tremendous comeback despite their arch-rivals being 93/1 after 10 overs. Despite Sahibzada Farhan's explosive fifty, Pakistan eventually managed only 171/5 in their 20 overs. In response, the 105-run opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill set the base for what was a comfortable run-chase with six wickets and seven balls to spare.

Team India to next face Bangladesh in Super 4

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will next face Bangladesh on September 24, Wednesday at the same venue, hoping to book a place in the final of the competition. Given their ominous form, Suryakumar Yadav and co. will be optimistic of defeating the Tigers.

However, they will be equally wary of taking Bangladesh lightly, given they defeated a tough Sri Lankan side to begin their Super 4 campaign.