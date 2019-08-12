Ullal Cup: Mixed fortune for Goregaon Sports Club

Mumbai: CCI rallied hard to quell Goregaon Sports Club's (GSC) quest of a triple title as they beat them 2-1 victory to clinch the Ullal Cup, of the Motiram Club (for men), Ullal Cup (women) and Kanji Memorial Cup (for juniors) Inter-Club badminton tournament, here on Monday. Goregaon hit back overcoming CCI 'B' in men's section to lift the Motiram Cup 2-0.

GSC were off to a winnign start as the pair of Arya Shetty and Anamika Singh got the better of Aanchal Vaswani and Rima Jain 21-4, 21-15 to take a 1-0 lead. The CCI's Riya Arolkar hit back beating Aalisha Naik of GSC 18-21, 21-17, 21-18 to level the scoreline. In the decider, the CCI duo of Riya Arolkar and Vaishnavi Iyer completed their mission with a 21-6, 21-6 verdict over Aalisha Naik and Kanishka Mahajan of Goregaon Sports Club.

Results

Ullal Cup: CCI bt Goregaon Sports Club 2-1 Aanchal Vaswani & Rima Jain (CCI) lost to Arya Shetty & Anamika Singh (Goregaon) 21-4, 21-15; Riya Arolkar (CCI) bt Aalisha Naik (Goregaon) - 18-21, 21-17, 21-18; Riya Arolkar & Vaishnavi Iyer (CCI) bt Aalisha Naik & Kanishka Mahajan (Goregaon) - 21-6, 21-6

Motiram Cup: Goregaon Sports Club bt CCI 'B' 2-0 (Sushrut Karmakar (Goregaon) bt Yash Tiwari (CCI 'B') 21-11, 21-19; Prasad Shetty & Akshat Shetty (Goregaon) bt Yash Tiwari & Jaidev Menon (CCI 'B') - 21-12, 21-12)

- FPJ Sports Desk