 Ugly Scenes! Bowler Beats Up Umpire Along With Entire Team Over Wide Call During Cricket Match In Ghaziabad; Video
A shocking incident has made headlines from the Wave City police station area of ​​Ghaziabad. A cricket match turned ugly as a minor-wide ball decision from a young man triggered led him to facing a life-threatening attack as visuals from the fight surfaced on social media. The victim underwent medical treatment and went to the nearby police station to file a complaint.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Ugly scenes prevailed during a cricket match. | (Credits: X)

The young man, who was beaten up, has emerged to be someone named Atul. According to reports, Atul had been umpiring during the game when he declared a delivery as wide after being bowled by a player from the other team. The decision from Atul didn't go well with the bowling side as the umpire's protest escalated the fight.

Watch the below video uploaded by Aaj Tak on Instagram:

Reports have claimed that the attackers beat Atul with a cricket bat and key and used casteist slurs. The report additionally mentioned that they threatened to kill him.

Victim's family alleges no action taken yet against the attackers

After getting the requisite medical treatment, the victim went on to file an FIR against those who attacked him. However, the victim's family has reportedly voiced their concerns about no concrete action being taken despite two days out from the incident.

As a result, they have now appealed to the higher justice.

