Brazilian kickboxer Jhonata Diniz was involved in a vicious battle against Marcin Tybura, leaving his face bloodied and disfigured at the end of the fight in UFC 309. In a video surfaced on social media, Tybura was seen landing brutal elbow shots on Diniz, with blood starting to pour soon out of his face.
UFC 309: Marcin Tybura Lands Vicious Elbows On Jhonata Diniz, Leaves Latter Bloodied; Visuals Surface
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 10:28 AM IST