Video: WWE Star Roman Reigns & UFC Lightweight Champion Alex Pereira Exchange Outfits In Epic Crossover

An epic crossover took place as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Roman Reigns and UFC Lightweight champion Alex Pereira exchanged t-shirts with one another on November 9, Saturday. A video of the same emerged on social media as the duo shook hands by smiling enthusiastically before exchanging the outfits.

Pereira was notably present during the WWE Smack down show at the KeyBank center in Buffalo, New York as he was in the crowd for the professional wrestling event. With the combat stars meeting backstage, Reigns handed over his 'Original Tribal Chief' shirt to Pereira, while the UFC champion gifted the 39-year-old star a 'Poatan' shirt.

Below is the video of the same:

O brasileiro Alex Pereira Poatan que é UFC Light Heavyweight Champion conhece o OTC, Roman Reigns. pic.twitter.com/TQyWnUNwwa — Wrestling BR (@wrestlinngbr) November 9, 2024

Roman Reigns to compete in WWE War Games against the Bloodline:

Meanwhile, Saturday night smackdown witnessed an eventful ending as Bloodline, comprising Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa will compete against Roman Reigns, Samy Zayn and the Usos in the Survivor Series: War Games 2024.

In an exciting turn of events, Zayn hit the Helluva kick on Sikoa, who had instructed to perform the move on Reigns. The date for the Survivor Series: War Games 2024 is November 30, 2024.