Rhea Ripley Out Of WWE For Undisclosed Time; Shares Image of Injury with Warning Message for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley will be out of action from WWE for an undisclosed amount of time after suffering an injury following an attack from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on WWE NXT. Following the attack, WWE provided an update on injury by posting a scan of Ripley's skull on X (formerly Twitter)

The tweeted said, "Following last night's brutal attack at the hands of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the NXT parking lot, Rhea Ripley has suffered a fractured right orbital socket and will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.

In an off-screen moment, Rhea Ripley was attacked and left bleeding in the WWE NXT parking lot. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were spotted walking away from where the star was lying injured, while they were carrying baseball bat in their hand.

Following the injury, Ripley sent out a strong message to Morgan and Raquel while sharing the image of her injured skull. She wrote, " Mistake no.1 You left me breathing."

Ripley has been embroiled in a long feud with Liv Morgan over the WWE Women's World Championship, which Morgan currently holds. Morgan was injured by Ripley but returned the favor after WrestleMania this year. Morgan injured Ripley's shoulder, which forced her to vacate the World Championship. Morgan then won the title and has held it ever since.

Both wrestlers battled for the championship at the Bad Blood PLE and that's when Raquel Rodriguez interfered to cost Ripley the match and join Morgan and the new Judgment Day faction.

What's next for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

While Liv Morgan will face the WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax, at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the first-ever Crown Jewel Championship, Ripley will be resting for sometime before returning back to the ring and try to take back her title from Morgan.