 'Kya Gali Ki Team Hai': Mohammad Haris Trolled For Poor Game Awareness In PAK vs BAN Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Haris faced the trolls over failing to even ground his bat before taking off for a second run during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. A video of the same surfaced on social media as replays showed that the right-handed batter hadn't ground his bat.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Mohammad Haris. | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Haris faced the trolls over failing to even ground his bat before taking off for a second run during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. A video of the same surfaced on social media as replays showed that the right-handed batter hadn't ground his bat.

The moment came during the 11th over of the innings bowled by Mahedi Hasan as Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha got a big stride forward and flicked it to long-on. Both Pakistan batters sprinted quickly as Rishad Hossain, the fielder, misfielded, allowing the opposition to take two runs. But replays showed that Haris showed poor awareness by not grounding his bat.

Watch the below video:

Watch some of the netizens reactions to the incident:

Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to field first in Dubai

Litton Das continued to stay on the sidelines as Jaker Ali had won the toss for the second consecutive day in Asia Cup 2025 and opted to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. Bangladesh have confirmed three changes to the XI, while Pakistan remained unchanged.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

The Men in Green had lost the in-form Sahibzada Farhan in the very first over, perishing to Taskin Ahmed. Pakistan eventually finished their innings at 135/8 as they struggled for any momentum. Mohammad Haris emerged as their top scorer, making a 23-ball 31 to give the bowler something to bowl at. Nevertheless, Pakistan bowlers must bowl out of their skin to prevent Bangladesh from scoring 136 inside 20 overs.

The winner of the match will face Team India in the final on September 28, Sunday.

