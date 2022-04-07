UEFA Champions League: Villarreal stun mighty Bayern Munich

Arnaut Danjuma scored the lone goal as Villarreal stunned mighty Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal match.

The home side were superb from the outset and led inside 10 minutes when Danjuma stabbed in from close range.

German champions Bayern were well below par and did not manage a shot on target until the second half.

Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 51 goals for club and country this season, was kept quiet by a well-organised Villarreal defence as the hosts followed up their impressive win against Juventus in the previous round with another big result.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:18 AM IST