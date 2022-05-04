UEFA Champions League: Reds fans delighted after Liverpool rally from two-goal down to qualify for final with 3-2 win over Villarreal

Liverpool showed a commendable fighting spirit to rally from a two-goal deficit to book their place in this season's Champions League final with a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal, but not before the English side were given a profound shock by the Spaniards, who had them on the ropes for 45 minutes.

Second-half goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane sent Liverpool to the final after they had trailed 2-0 at the break in Spain.

Fans took to social media to express their delight after the EPL club kept the quadruple hopes alive.

@camo2572

The Quaddie is alive.

1. Caraboa Cup. ✅

2. Premier League Title

3. FA Cup Final

3. Champions Cup Final

#Liverpool #YNWA

@HassanMuhire1

#Klopp leads #Liverpool to the 4th European final in 6 years!

2015/2016: Europa

2017/2018: UCL

2018/2019: UCL

2021/2022: UCL

Let us know! 👂

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:17 PM IST