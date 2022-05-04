UEFA Champions League: Reds fans delighted after Liverpool rally from two-goal down to qualify for final with 3-2 win over Villarreal

Liverpool showed a commendable fighting spirit to rally from a two-goal deficit to book their place in this season's Champions League final with a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal, but not before the English side were given a profound shock by the Spaniards, who had them on the ropes for 45 minutes.
Second-half goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane sent Liverpool to the final after they had trailed 2-0 at the break in Spain.
Fans took to social media to express their delight after the EPL club kept the quadruple hopes alive.
@camo2572
The Quaddie is alive.
1. Caraboa Cup. ✅
2. Premier League Title
3. FA Cup Final
3. Champions Cup Final
#Liverpool #YNWA
@HassanMuhire1
#Klopp leads #Liverpool to the 4th European final in 6 years!
2015/2016: Europa
2017/2018: UCL
2018/2019: UCL
2021/2022: UCL