UEFA Champions League highlights: Bayern complete treble with 1-0 win over PSG in tournament finals - check out key stats from the game

Check out key stats from the game:

Bayern Munich have become the first team in the history of the most important club competition in Europe to win every game of the campaign on the way to the title.

With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Hansi Flick's team have now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich have scored 159 goals this season. 43 goals in 11 games in the Champions League.

PSG reached the Champions League for the first time in club history.

PSG are also the first French side to reach the Champions League final for the first time since Monaco in 2003/04.

Coman, the only goalscorer in the game, was born in Paris and joined PSG's academy in 2004.

Bayern Munich are now the first unbeaten champions since Manchester United in 2007/08.

This is Bayern Munich's 6th UCL title with the previous ones coming in 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013 and 2020.

Bayern Munich scored their 500th goal in the game against PSG. Only Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567) have scored more.