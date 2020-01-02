Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya's engagement to Natasa Stankovic

As 2020 began, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated a more significant event. On Wednesday, Pandya proposed to his girlfriend, Bollywood diva, Nataša Stanković.
"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged," he wrote in the caption.
In a video posted by Pandya, it can be seen that he proposed aboard a boat, surrounded by water, with live music in the background.
"Forever yes," responded Nataša, posting an Instagram video of the proposal.
Watch the video of Pandya's proposal here:
The above event has sparked countless reactions on Twitter. Let us have a look at some of the tweets below!
