New role? Twitter in awe as Virat mimics Harbhajan's legendary bowling action

India won their first T20I match of 2020 against Sri Lanka with an all-round performance in Indore on Tuesday. But before the match began, Indian skipper Virat Kohli seemed to be in a joyous mood. During the net practice, he mimicked spin master Harbhajan Singh’s bowling style to a T. He wrapped up his mimicry by acting out Singh’s ‘hit-for-a-boundary’ look.

Much to the delight of the fans, Virat re-enacted his mimicry antics once again, but this time with Harbhajan by his side who was present on the ground as an expert for the broadcasters. Upon seeing this, Singh broke into laughter along with Yuzvendra Chahal and Irfan Pathan who were standing by their side. Kohli and Singh shared a hearty laugh and hugged each other after that.