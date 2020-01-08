New role? Twitter in awe as Virat mimics Harbhajan's legendary bowling action

India won their first T20I match of 2020 against Sri Lanka with an all-round performance in Indore on Tuesday. But before the match began, Indian skipper Virat Kohli seemed to be in a joyous mood. During the net practice, he mimicked spin master Harbhajan Singh’s bowling style to a T. He wrapped up his mimicry by acting out Singh’s ‘hit-for-a-boundary’ look.
Much to the delight of the fans, Virat re-enacted his mimicry antics once again, but this time with Harbhajan by his side who was present on the ground as an expert for the broadcasters. Upon seeing this, Singh broke into laughter along with Yuzvendra Chahal and Irfan Pathan who were standing by their side. Kohli and Singh shared a hearty laugh and hugged each other after that.
Upon seeing this mimicry by Virat Kohli, Twitter users went into a tizzy.
Chasing a decent target of 143 runs, India got off to a flying start as Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul struck regular boundaries to Sri Lanka bowlers. After both of them fell at 32 and 46 runs respectively, Shreyas Iyer and skipper Virat Kohli took the charge and played furiously.
Iyer (34) gave away an easy catch to Dasun Shanaka in the 17th over, bowled by Lahiru Kumara. However, India only needed six runs and Kohli struck a brilliant six in the same over to take India over the line. Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 30 runs from 17 balls in the match.
The third T20I between both teams will be played on January 10.