 ‘Truly Incredible’: British TV Star Piers Morgan, French Footballer In Awe Of Armless Indian Archer Sheetal Devi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Truly Incredible’: British TV Star Piers Morgan, French Footballer In Awe Of Armless Indian Archer Sheetal Devi

‘Truly Incredible’: British TV Star Piers Morgan, French Footballer In Awe Of Armless Indian Archer Sheetal Devi

Even though Sheetal Devi could not fulfil her target, the remaining athletes have ensured to add medals to India's tally.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Sheetal Devi. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian para Archer Sheetal Devi left her fans well and truly stunned as she hit the bull's eye shot during the pre-quarter-final contest against Mariana in the Paris 2024 Paralympics. In a video that surfaced on social media, the 17-year-old hit the shot precisely at the point she wanted to. Her efforts have also forced the likes of Piers Morgan and footballer Joules Kounde to take notice.

Although Sheetal is out of the competition, the youngster didn't fail to give her best shot. As the only archer without arms, Sheetal delivered a stunning performance in the qualification of Women's Individual Compound Archery, overhauling the previous world record of 698 points by accumulating 703 out of a possible 720.

Nevertheless, the narrow loss to Chile's Zuniga Mariana 137-138 meant that she couldn't go through to the knockout stages. Meanwhile, Morgan took to X and stated, "These Paralympians are truly incredible. Wow."

Sheetal Devi had delivered a bright performance in the Asian Paralympic games in Hangzhou last year:

FPJ Shorts
'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money
'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 10.83 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 12.14 Times
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 10.83 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 12.14 Times

Meanwhile, the teen prodigy bagging two gold medals in individual and mixed team compound events and a silver in doubles compound competition in the Asian Paralympics last year made her the favourite ahead of this year's event.

Even though Sheetal could not fulfil her target, the remaining athletes have ensured to add medals to India's tally. With 1 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze, India's medal tally is currently 8 and are certain to earn more.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At...

'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At...

'My Father Has A Mental Issue': Yuvraj Singh's Old VIDEO Goes Viral After Yograj's Fresh Rant...

'My Father Has A Mental Issue': Yuvraj Singh's Old VIDEO Goes Viral After Yograj's Fresh Rant...

‘Truly Incredible’: British TV Star Piers Morgan, French Footballer In Awe Of Armless Indian...

‘Truly Incredible’: British TV Star Piers Morgan, French Footballer In Awe Of Armless Indian...

Who Is Nitesh Kumar? One-Legged Badminton Star Who Clinched India’s 2nd Gold At Paris 2024...

Who Is Nitesh Kumar? One-Legged Badminton Star Who Clinched India’s 2nd Gold At Paris 2024...

'This Is Even Lower Than Spot-Fixing': Pakistan Trolled Again After 172 All Out vs Bangladesh In...

'This Is Even Lower Than Spot-Fixing': Pakistan Trolled Again After 172 All Out vs Bangladesh In...