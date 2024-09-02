‘Truly Incredible’: British TV Star Piers Morgan, French Footballer In Awe Of Armless Indian Archer Sheetal Devi

Sheetal Devi. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian para Archer Sheetal Devi left her fans well and truly stunned as she hit the bull's eye shot during the pre-quarter-final contest against Mariana in the Paris 2024 Paralympics. In a video that surfaced on social media, the 17-year-old hit the shot precisely at the point she wanted to. Her efforts have also forced the likes of Piers Morgan and footballer Joules Kounde to take notice.

Although Sheetal is out of the competition, the youngster didn't fail to give her best shot. As the only archer without arms, Sheetal delivered a stunning performance in the qualification of Women's Individual Compound Archery, overhauling the previous world record of 698 points by accumulating 703 out of a possible 720.

These Paralympians are truly incredible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/muFEb6n6GC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2024

Nevertheless, the narrow loss to Chile's Zuniga Mariana 137-138 meant that she couldn't go through to the knockout stages. Meanwhile, Morgan took to X and stated, "These Paralympians are truly incredible. Wow."

Sheetal Devi had delivered a bright performance in the Asian Paralympic games in Hangzhou last year:

Meanwhile, the teen prodigy bagging two gold medals in individual and mixed team compound events and a silver in doubles compound competition in the Asian Paralympics last year made her the favourite ahead of this year's event.

Even though Sheetal could not fulfil her target, the remaining athletes have ensured to add medals to India's tally. With 1 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze, India's medal tally is currently 8 and are certain to earn more.