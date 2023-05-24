Tripura Government appoints Sourav Ganguly as their ambassador

Sourav Ganguly with Susanta Chowdhury. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian cricket team's captain Sourav Ganguly has been roped in as the ambassador of the Tripura Government. Ganguly, fondly known as 'Prince of Kolkata' has accepted the offer presented by the Tourism Minister of Tripura.

Read Also TMC is a copy of CPI (M), says Tripura CM Manik Saha

The development comes after Tourism Minister of Tripura Sushanta Chowdhury met with Ganguly on Tuesday along with his state officials at his ancestral house in Behala to discuss the prospect. The state's aim is to increase tourism across the country and abroad. Taking to Facebook, Chowdhury expressed his optimism at receiving a positive response from Ganguly.

"Tourism in Tripura needs a lot of promotion, and who else can be better than Sourav Ganguly, whom the entire world knows. I had a courtesy meeting with Ganguly at his residence in Behala, West Bengal, to discuss various issues related to this matter. I hope that today's meeting with Dada will yield positive results."

Read Also Tripura: Schools closed for 6 days amid rising mercury level

Tripura Chief Minister takes pride after Sourav Ganguly accepts their proposal:

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a Facebook post:

"It’s a matter of great pride that former captain of Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism."

Ganguly was recently involved with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 as their Director of cricket, working closely with the likes of Ricky Ponting and Pravin Amre. However, the Capitals struggled in the season and finished second last in the standings with only five wins in 14 games.

It remains to be seen whether the Delhi-based franchise stick with the same coaching staff or sack them.