Top Sports Events on TV in India on March 7, 2020

Here is the list of sports events that will be telecast on your TV screens on March 7, Saturday. Match Timings and Channels of the event are mentioned below.

09.00: NBA; L A Lakers vs Milwaukee; Sony Ten 1

13.30: SA vs Australia; 3rd ODI; Sony Six

17.00: Premier League Pre Show; Star Sports Select 1

17.15: SA vs Australia; 3rd ODI -Innings Break; Sony Six

18.00: Premier League; LIV vs BOU; Star Sports Select 1

18.30: ISL; FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC; Star Sports 1

19.15: Davis Cup; India vs Croatia; DSPORT SD

19.30: Serie A; Genoa vs Parma; Sony Ten 2

20.30: Premier League; ARS vs WHU; Star Sports Select 1

22.30: Serie A; Atalanta vs Lazio; Sony Ten 2