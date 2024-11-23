 'Too Slow': Yashasvi Jaiswal Sledges Mitchell Starc For His Bowling During AUS vs IND 1st Test; Video
Jaiswal's response came after Starc had earlier sledged Harshit Rana

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Image: X

Team India openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have ensured a steady start to the team's 2nd innings. India were 84/0 at tea on the second day of the Perth test which has been dominated by visitors so far. During the course of the innings Jaiswal was involved in war of words with Mitchell Starc.

The opener had a few words to say to the Aussie pacer stating that his deliveries had no pace. He said, ‘It’s coming too slow.’ Starc, who had earlier sledged Harshit Rana, his KKR teammate, stating he was faster than him, after he bowled a bouncer at the Aussie, got a taste of his own medicine from Jaiswal.

The wicket isn't easy to bat and Australia would have hoped to trigger another Indian collapse, but it did not happen as KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal made Australian bowlers toil hard.

Jaiswal struggled in the first innings and departed after an 8-ball duck, with Mitchell Starc taking his wicket. But come the second innings, he looked well poised to fight back. Showcasing the positive intent, Jaiswal looked confident from the very beginning of the innings.

Shreyas Iyer Continues Brilliant Domestic Run With Explosive Ton In Mumbai's SMAT Opener
'Itna Jaldi Meri Wife Ka Mood...': Irfan Pathan Takes Jibe At Pitch Used For AUS vs IND 1st Test
Formula 1: George Russell Pips Carlos Sainz To Take Pole In Las Vegas GP
Lindt Chocolate Raises Health Concerns After Heavy Metals Found In 'Expertly Crafted' Bars; Know How This Can Affect Your Health
Team India aim for victory at Perth

Currently India's lead is well over the 100-run mark with all 10 wickets in hand. The visitors are are on their way to setting a big target for Australia to chase in the fourth innings. However going by what has happened so far in the match, chasing a total in fourth innings will not be easy.This is a must-win game for India who need a 4-0 win to qualify for the WTC final. A win in Perth will give India much-needed confidence heading into the series.

AUS vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Jaiswal Scores Fifty, Team India Openers Put On Century Stand

'Itna Jaldi Meri Wife Ka Mood...': Irfan Pathan Takes Jibe At Pitch Used For AUS vs IND 1st Test

Shreyas Iyer Continues Brilliant Domestic Run With Explosive Ton In Mumbai's SMAT Opener

Formula 1: George Russell Pips Carlos Sainz To Take Pole In Las Vegas GP

'Harshit Has Potential To Become Multi-Format Bowler For India', Says Coach NS Negi

