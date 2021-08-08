Tokyo Olympics 2020 ends, India records highest ever tally with 7 medals

Tokyo: Never has been the empty feeling more palpable than when an unusual Olympics ended on Sunday -- in front of tens of thousands of vacant seats.

A mindless extravaganza had played itself out: Flags were hoisted and lowered, national anthems resounded in concrete structures, speeches were delivered, and the flame was doused as if everything was right with the Olympic movement and the world.

Nothing could be further from truth: Tokyo was a lost Olympics, in a way, writes The New York Times. Yet, athletes performed, often at their best, and records and hearts were broken, testing human grit and endurance.

Agencies add: India’s super seven gave the country its most successful Games in history – a booty of seven medals, one gold, two silvers and four bronzes. In a country where the national self-esteem often hangs by a slender thread, each medal carries with it a narrative of human tenacity and persistence. Neeraj Chopra didn’t compete on the international stage for 17 months, between January 2020 and June 2021. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu went without competition from December 2019 to April 2021. PV Sindhu featured in five tournaments from March 2020 till the start of the Olympic Games.

During the same period, Lovlina Borgohain used the money she received as part of her Arjuna Award, the second-highest state honour for Indian sportspersons – for the treatment of her mother’s kidney ailment.

While Ravi Kumar Dahiya grappled on the mats in Tokyo, the local administration in his village in Haryana had to make special arrangements to ensure his parents could tune into the action without any electricity cuts.