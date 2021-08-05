Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 14: Women's hockey team to fight for bronze against Great Britain - check India's schedule

India on Thursday (Day 13) bagged two medals, taking its tally to five (two silver, three bronze) at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In a real 'Chak De' moment, a resolute Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday (Day 13).

Besides, India's newest wrestling star Ravi Kumar Dahiya picked up an impressive silver on his Olympic debut. He, however, lost in the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.