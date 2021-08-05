Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 14: Women's hockey team to fight for bronze against Great Britain - check India's schedule

India on Thursday (Day 13) bagged two medals, taking its tally to five (two silver, three bronze) at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.
In a real 'Chak De' moment, a resolute Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday (Day 13).
Besides, India's newest wrestling star Ravi Kumar Dahiya picked up an impressive silver on his Olympic debut. He, however, lost in the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.
Meanwhile, on Friday (Day 14), India has another shot at a medal as the women’s hockey team will be playing for bronze against Great Britain.
Check India's Day 14 schedule:
Athletics:
Gurpreet Singh in men's 50km race walk event: 2:00am IST.
Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women's 20km race walk event: 1:00pm IST.
Indian team in men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2: 5:07pm IST.
Golf:
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 3: 4:00am IST.
Hockey:
India vs Great Britain in women's bronze medal match: 7:00am IST.
Wrestling:
Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) in men's freestyle 65kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start.
Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) in repechage round of women's freestyle 50kg; second bout after 8:00am IST start.
(With PTI inputs)
