India at Tokyo Olympics Day 13: India men's hockey team wins bronze; wrestler Ravi Dahiya takes home silver - Highlights

KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, and Rahul Rohilla had a disappointing show in the men's 20 km race walk and they were not able to finish even in the top ten at the Sapporo Odori Park on Thursday.

Sandeep finished at the 23rd spot while Rahul and Irfan finished at the 47th and 52nd spots respectively.

Italy's Massimo Stano took first place and he won a gold medal while Japan's Koki Ikeda and Toshikazu Yamanishi finished at the second and third spots respectively, winning silver and bronze.

2. Golf: Aditi Ashok in medal hunt in Tokyo Olympics with blemish-free second round